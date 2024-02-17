Measles case reported in Broward school. Here’s what to know about the contagious disease

Broward County Public Schools confirmed a case of measles at Manatee Bay Elementary School on Friday.

The district did not say whether the infected person was a student or teacher or other staffer at the K-5 school at 19200 Manatee Isles Drive in Weston.

But the Sun Sentinel reported that the case centers on a third-grader with no history of travel. Parents and teachers were notified on Friday.

According to the Florida Department of Health Reportable Diseases Frequency Report, there have been two cases of measles in South Florida’s Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties since the school year began: one in Miami-Dade in mid-September and the current case at Manatee Bay. The Miami-Dade case was not reported at a school.

Measles, which appears as a rash and with a fever, is highly contagious and can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About one in five people in the U.S. who get measles will be hospitalized. One in 1,000 may develop brain swelling, which could lead to brain damage. And one in three out of 1,000 can die. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best protection, the CDC says.

Vaccination rates for measles nationwide are declining, according to a CBS News report. Florida reports a 91.7% rate of vaccinations against measles.

Broward County School’s spokesman John Sullivan released this statement to the Herald on Friday night:

“The health, safety and welfare of our students and staff are always our priorities. The District is working closely with the Florida Department of Health in Broward County regarding the case of measles at Manatee Bay Elementary School. The school’s leadership is also in communication with families regarding the situation and taking all necessary precautions in conjunction with the health department’s guidance.”