Measles cases jump 20 per cent in week in West Midlands

Measles cases in the West Midlands have jumped by 20 per cent in less than a week, data show.

There were 216 confirmed cases in the region between Oct 1 and Jan 18, which rose to 260 by Jan 23, according to provisional UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data.

Health authorities warned that the “ongoing outbreak in the West Midlands remains a concern” despite efforts to tackle it with a catch-up vaccination campaign.

Since October, there have been 347 confirmed cases across the country, with 75 per cent of these occurring in the West Midlands, and the overwhelming majority of those in Birmingham.

Officials have continued to warn that the disease is likely to “spread to other towns and cities” because of low uptake of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

There have also been 46 cases, or 13 per cent, in London and 24 cases, or 7 per cent, in Yorkshire and the Humber since October, with only the North East of England unaffected by the outbreak so far, according to the UKHSA.

In the first 23 days of January there had been 127 cases, which sparked the UKHSA to declare a national incident.

More than two thirds of the cases have been in children under the age of 10.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, a consultant epidemiologist for UKHSA, said: “The ongoing measles outbreak in the West Midlands remains a concern.

“MMR vaccine coverage has been falling for the last decade with one out of 10 children starting school in England not protected and so there is a real risk that this outbreak could spread to other towns and cities,” she said.

Uptake of the MMR jab has fallen to a 10-year low with fewer than 85 per cent of people having received both doses of the vaccine.

Last week, the NHS launched a national catch-up campaign, inviting more than one million under 25s in the West Midlands and London to get missed jabs, as well as all primary schoolchildren, who may have missed one or both doses at pop-up clinics or GP surgeries.

Children are invited to get the vaccines at around 12 months old and then a second dose at three years and four months, which provides them with 99 per cent, lifelong protection from measles.

The highly infectious disease can be life-threatening in those without protection, and can lead to lung infections and inflammation of the brain. It can also damage and suppress the immune system, meaning children can be more vulnerable to becoming ill, according to the NHS.

