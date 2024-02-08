Measles cases rise by third despite eradication in UK seven years ago

The World Health Organisation declared Britain as having eliminated measles in 2016 - SINGJAI20/ISTOCKPHOTO

Measles cases have risen by a third in a week despite declarations it had been eliminated in Britain more than seven years ago.

Health officials are increasingly concerned as the disease spreads beyond the West Midlands, where the most cases have been reported.

It comes after a man in Ireland died from the disease, it was confirmed on Wednesday, despite being the only case in the country this year.

The man, who was in his 40s, is understood to have contracted the virus while visiting Birmingham, and he was later diagnosed at a hospital in the Westmeath area of the city.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there had been a further 118 confirmed cases in England since its update last week, bringing the total since October 2023 to 465.

The number of people diagnosed with measles has risen each month. There were 17 cases in October, 42 in November, 161 in December and 240 in January.

As of February 6, there had been five cases this month, although this is likely to rise due to the lag in reporting confirmed cases.

Authorities have blamed waning measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination rates among children and young adults, with just 85 per cent of the population fully protected against the disease, which is a 10 year low.

The World Health Organisation declared Britain as having eliminated measles in 2016, but that status was lost in 2018.

It was regained in 2022 after the Covid pandemic and enforced lockdowns reduced the circulation of most viruses, including measles.

Health officials expect to lose it once again for 2023 when WHO completes its review.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said the current outbreak “continues to be a concern”.

“MMR vaccine uptake has been falling over the last decade with 1 out of 10 children starting school in England not protected,” she said. “Measles is highly infectious and there is a real risk it will spread to other areas.

“Parents should be aware that measles is a nasty illness for most children and sadly for some can be very serious and life changing, but it is completely preventable.”

She urged anyone yet to have the vaccine to come forward.

Last month, the NHS invited more than a million teenagers and young adults who had missed their jabs, and launched a catch-up programme for those aged six to 10.

More than seven in 10 cases have occurred in the West Midlands, with Birmingham considered the epicentre of the outbreak.

However, an increasing proportion are being seen elsewhere around the country.

There have been 329 cases in the West Midlands, 62 in London and 32 in Yorkshire and the Humber, UKHSA said, with the remaining 33 cases coming in other regions.

Children are invited to get the vaccines at around 12 months old and then a second dose at three years and four months, which provides them with 99 per cent, lifelong protection from measles.

The highly infectious disease can be life-threatening in those without protection, and can lead to lung infections and inflammation of the brain. It can also damage and suppress the immune system, meaning children can be more vulnerable to becoming ill, according to the NHS.

Symptoms include cold-like symptoms, spots in the mouth and a rash.