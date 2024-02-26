Measles outbreak update: Another child in Broward, and an infection in Central Florida

Another child is reported to have measles in Broward, bringing the county’s count to eight. And the state also recorded an infection in Central Florida, state data shows.

In Broward, the new “probable” measles case involves a child who is 5 to 9, according to preliminary data from Florida’s web-based reportable disease surveillance system. If the child is confirmed to have measles, it would raise the county’s confirmed case count to eight. Additional details, including vaccination status, recent travel history and which school the child attends was not immediately available.

The other Broward County cases also involve children who fell ill with measles this month. One of the kids is younger then 5 years old. Six others are students at Manatee Bay Elementary School, a K-5 school at 19200 Manatee Isles Dr. in Weston. Three percent of the school’s students are not vaccinated.

The other person infected with the contagious disease is an adult 20 to 24 who lives in Polk County. Located in Central Florida, Polk is the fourth largest county in the state and is home to 17 municipalities, including Lakeland, Lake Wales and Winter Haven.

Florida’s portal classifies cases based on the county where the person lives and doesn’t necessarily mean that the person got sick in the county. In total, Florida now has nine reported measles cases.

What to know about measles

▪ Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread through coughing, sneezing and by touching infected surfaces.

▪ For those who are vaccinated, it’s rare to fall ill — one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, or MMR is about 93% effective and two doses is about 97% effective, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

▪ If you were exposed to measles, contact your doctor for guidance, which may include getting the MMR vaccine.