Measles outbreak: How fake news is fuelling US health emergency

“The Vaccine Safety Handbook” appears innocuous, a slick magazine for parents who want to raise healthy children. But tucked inside its 40 pages are false warnings that vaccines cause autism and contain cells from aborted human foetuses.

“It is our belief that there is no greater threat to public health than vaccines,” the publication concludes, contradicting the scientific consensus that vaccines are generally safe and highly effective.

The handbook, created by a group called Parents Educating and Advocating for Children’s Health, or PEACH, is targeted at ultra-Orthodox Jews, whose expanding and insular communities are at the epicentre of one of the largest measles outbreaks in the United States in decades.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn in an effort to contain the spread of measles in ultra-Orthodox neighbourhoods there. He said unvaccinated individuals would be required to receive the measles vaccine — or be subjected to a fine — as the city escalated its campaign to stem the outbreak.

PEACH’s handbook — with letters signed by rabbis and sections like “Halachic Points of Interest” — has become one of the main vehicles for misinformation among ultra-Orthodox groups, including Hasidim. Its message is shared on hotlines and in group texts.

[[gallery-0]]

“Vaccines contain monkey, rat and pig DNA as well as cow-serum blood, all of which are forbidden for consumption according to kosher dietary law,” Moishe Kahan, a contributing editor for PEACH magazine, said in an email.

Vaccines are often grown in a broth of animal cells, but the final product is highly purified. Most prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbis agree that vaccines are kosher, and urge observant Jews to be immunised.

Still, from enclaves in suburban Rockland County to the bustling streets of Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighbourhood, flyers tell the Hasidim to be sceptical of immunisations. On a recent Sunday evening, a four-hour conference call promoted to ultra-Orthodox families — with call-in numbers for a variety of countries — offered advice from speakers presented as experts in vaccine science.

The anti-vaccine movement goes beyond the confines of the ultra-Orthodox community. There are thriving and growing pockets of vaccine opponents across the country that span ideological boundaries: In Washington state, some liberal communities shun vaccinations while conservative populations in Texas also oppose them.

In New York’s ultra-Orthodox community, the anti-vaccine movement has no clear leader. Jewish leaders have said its message has spread through grassroots activism and has gained ground largely because many Hasidim have limited access to the Internet or scientific research.

By some estimates, there are approximately 300,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews in New York; most live in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg and Borough Park neighbourhoods and in Rockland County.

The majority of ultra-Orthodox Jews emphatically say they would never go against the advice of doctors, and health officials say most Hasidim are vaccinated. “I don’t understand anyone that doesn’t vaccinate,” Abe Kornbluh said as he stood at the front of Bleu, his restaurant on 13th Avenue in Borough Park.

But there have been dozens of sick children whose parents have hidden their measles diagnoses. And as officials have scrambled to curtail the highly contagious disease, groups like PEACH, whose members are mostly anonymous and are supported by national anti-vaccine organisations, have only intensified their messaging.

Many of the vaccine sceptics cloak their rhetoric with scientific language, as did the speakers on the recent conference call.

The call, which was advertised on flyers and accessible to anyone with the call-in number, told participants its goal was to “create an intelligent discussion about what we are putting into our children.” It featured speakers who were rabbis, doctors and lawyers, all of whom touted postgraduate degrees as they downplayed the dangers of measles and questioned the efficacy of vaccines.

A Hasidic mother who lives in Rockland County and participated in the call told The New York Times that none of her three children were vaccinated, and all of them recently had measles. The woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said that she did not report the cases to doctors and that the children recovered in a matter of days.