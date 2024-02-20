Measles outbreak in Florida grows: What to know about preventable virus

A measles outbreak at a Florida elementary school is the latest in a string of flare-ups in nearly a dozen states around the country as U.S. health officials continue to warn about rising cases of the preventable infection.

Health Department officials in Broward County have confirmed at least four cases of measles, a highly contagious viral infection, once believed to have been eliminated in the U.S., that often leads to a rash, fever and cough. Measles can be especially dangerous and even deadly for young children and babies. The disease is easily preventable with a regular measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Broward County Schools confirmed the first case on Friday in a third grader at a Weston elementary school who had no history of travel, the Sun Sentinel reported. On Saturday, officials said the Florida Department of Health was investigating additional cases but did not say whether they involved students, teachers or school staff. A state database indicates there were six cases in Broward County, just north of Miami.

Measles increases: CDC issues alert that measles cases are up, urging health providers to watch for disease

The database last updated on Monday appears to include two cases that occurred in Broward before the latest cases were discovered at a Weston elementary school. On Saturday, the Broward County School District said in a news release that four students were being treated for measles, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Nearly a dozen states have identified cases since December, with outbreaks seen in Washington state, Pennsylvania and now Florida.

Disease map: See where measles cases are being reported across the US

Where were the measles cases reported in Florida?

All confirmed measles cases in the state have been reported at Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston, about 20 miles inland from Fort Lauderdale.

What is measles?

Measles is a viral infection that can cause a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes between seven and 14 days after a person comes in contact with the virus.

Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash usually breaks out. It often begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet, according to the CDC.

When the rash appears, a person’s fever may spike to more than 104 degrees.

Measles spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It is so contagious that if one person has it, as many as nine out of 10 people around that person will also become infected if they are not vaccinated, according to the CDC. It can linger in the air long after a person has left a room.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention photo shows a child with a classic measles rash after four days.

How serious is measles?

Measles is especially dangerous for children under 5, babies, pregnant people or people with HIV.

About 1 in 5 people who get the infection and are unvaccinated for measles are hospitalized, according to the CDC. Between one and three of every 1,000 children who become infected with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications.

The U.S. is at a “canary in the coal mine” moment with rising cases among children of the highly infectious, vaccine-preventable disease, Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, told USA TODAY in January.

“We're going to start seeing more and more of these outbreaks,” Osterholm said. “We're going to see more kids seriously ill, hospitalized and even die. And what's so tragic about this, these are all preventable.”

Federal data has shown a large drop in vaccinations and record levels of vaccine exemptions among kindergartners. Vaccination rates have dropped in the U.S., according to a CDC report. The U.S. reached its highest level ever for vaccine exemptions in the 2022-23 school year, with about a quarter-million kindergartners at risk to measles exposure.

Florida's kindergarten vaccination rate was around 90.6%, below the national average. CBS Miami reported, citing the school district, that Manatee Bay has nearly 1,100 students, but 86 of them are not vaccinated against measles, which is a vaccination rate of about 92.2% of students.

Broward County Schools did not respond to questions sent via email from USA TODAY.

'Growing global threat,' CDC warns

Measles has been considered an "eliminated" virus in the U.S. since 2000.

After nearly two dozen cases were reported in December and January, the CDC urged health providers across the U.S. to better identify patients with signs of measles. The CDC said some of the recent measles cases had originated from unvaccinated U.S. residents who travel internationally and transmit the disease to others who aren’t immune.

"The increased number of measles importations seen in recent weeks is reflective of a rise in global measles cases and a growing global threat from the disease," the CDC said at the time.

Is there a vaccine for measles?

Measles is completely preventable if a child receives the MMR vaccine. The CDC recommends children get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose when they are 12 to 15 months old, and the second dose between 4 and 6.

People who have received the full series of the MMR immunizations are 98% protected and are highly unlikely to contract measles, according to the Florida Department of Health.

What should I do if my child shows symptoms of measles?

If you suspect or notice any symptoms of measles, contact your health care provider for instructions on how to safely seek medical attention without exposing other patients.

Officials urge patients not visit a health care provider without properly contacting them ahead of time.

Contributing: Eduardo Cuevas, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida measles outbreak revs fears as cases begin to add up in US