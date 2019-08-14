Measles outbreak: As students head back to school, US and world officials warn about risks

As students head back to school, physicians and public health officials are continuing their pleas for immunization — especially toward parents.

This year has already seen the most reported cases of measles in the United States in more than 25 years. The population at the highest risk of experiencing serious complications or death because of the viral infection is unvaccinated children.

"Traditionally, when we've had measles epidemics in America in the pre-vaccine era, they would peak in the late winter and early spring," said Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. "This seems to be following that similar pattern."

The very contagious and sometimes deadly disease, which is caused by a viral infection, was once declared eliminated in the U.S. But it has made a comeback in recent years, thanks in part to the spread of misinformation about vaccines. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 10 new measles cases, bringing this year's total to 1,182.

In this photo taken Wednesday, May 15, 2019, a dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health clinics at Vashon Island High School in Vashon Island, Washington.

The current measles outbreak isn't just limited to the U.S. According to a Monday report from the World Health Organization, this year's worldwide total of measles cases is at a 13-year-high, and about three times the number of cases reported at the same time last year.

More severe measles outbreaks have occurred in Angola, Cameroon, Chad, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan and Thailand. European countries reported nearly 90,000 cases for the first half of 2019 — exceeding the 84,462 total cases observed all last year.

In the U.S., worldwide travel has been a factor in several recent high-profile cases.

Last week, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency confirmed measles in an 11-month-old child who had contracted the illness in the Philippines. According to a May 27 report from WHO and UNICEF, the island nation had already seen 34,950 measles cases and 477 deaths this year.

The baby has since made a full recovery and no further cases have been reported yet, said Eric McDonald, medical director of epidemiology and immunization for the County of San Diego. Nonetheless, McDonald said the county would remain vigilant in coming months.

"There are a lot of measles cases throughout the world right now," McDonald said. "When we have a lot of people traveling internationally from San Diego, we're always at an increased alert."

Public school student Julio Valenzuela, 11, smiles as he gets a Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccination (MMR), at a free immunization clinic for students before the start of the school year in Lynwood, California on August, 27, 2013.

In another recent case, a flight attendant working for the Israeli airline El Al died after contracting measles on a flight from New York City to Tel Aviv, Israel. According to reports from Israeli media, it's the country's third measles-caused death since last November. Prior to then, Israel hadn't experienced a single fatality from the viral infection in the past 15 years.

While the U.S. has seen measles outbreaks before, the global aspect of the illness's current resurgence presents an unfamiliar threat, Hotez said. Making the health crisis worse are parents who don't want their children to get vaccinated, officials said. A 2017 report from the Pew Research Center found that 17 percent of U.S. adults said that parents should have the right to decide whether their child should be vaccinated, "even if that may create health risks for others."