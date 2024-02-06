Measure E would raise sales tax for Fresno State academics, athletics. What to know

Fresno County voters will have a second iteration of Measure E on the ballot in March, with some significant changes to the proposed sales tax to upgrade academic programs and facilities at Fresno State.

This new version of the measure would impose a quarter of a cent retail sales and use tax (0.25%) for 25 years, generating $63 million annually and $1.575 billion in total.

Of that, 85% would go toward academic programs and facilities and 15% to athletics facilities. Backers of the measure, including university leadership, have a detailed list of infrastructure projects, with critical facilities renewal across campus at the top. That would include electrical systems and plumbing renewal; fire alarm, heating and air conditioning and elevator replacement, all within the first five years.

The university has $500 million in deferred maintenance projects on a campus where 77% of the buildings are at least 30 years old and 62% are at least 60 years old.

A 2023 report from the state Legislative Analyst’s Office ranked Fresno State eighth among the 23 California State University campuses in the poorest condition of its facilities and 10th in highest projected capital renewal needs.

The report also said that the state has no plan in place to address identified capital renewal needs in the CSU or the 10-campus University of California systems. The CSU has a deferred maintenance backlog of $6.5 billion, and projects that $3.1 billion in capital renewal needs will emerge on its aging campuses over the next 10 years.

The original measure, which failed in November was for a fifth of a cent (0.2%) over 20 years, with two-thirds of the revenue slated for academic facilities and programs including nursing, agriculture, criminology and engineering and no more than one-third going to the renovation or athletics facilities. It also included a five-member committee to be appointed by the Fresno County board of supervisors.

The new Measure E would create a broader, 7-member Citizens’ Oversight Committee to oversee tax revenues, with five to be appointed by the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, one by the CSU chancellor’s office and one by the Fresno State president. All projects would be designed and constructed in accordance with an approved campus master plan and in compliance with CSU policies.

Measure E also would create two endowments of $50 million each, one to fund scholarships for local, low-income students, including veterans, and the other to fund deferred maintenance and other campus program support.

As in 2022, the measure requires 50% plus one vote to pass.

If approved by county voters, the sales tax would go into effect July 2024.

How does Measure E read on the ballot?

The Fresno State Improvement Zone Ordinance will provide a secure, local revenue stream to the county that shall be used entirely for expanding access in nursing, agriculture, criminology, science, engineering and other fields; repairing and upgrading deteriorating classrooms and laboratories, and fire, life safety and security systems; providing safe drinking water; removing asbestos, lead paint and mold, providing scholarships for deserving local students and veterans; and other uses necessary for Fresno State to help our students and community reach their full potential.

Yes on Measure E, from Yes on E

We support Measure E because it directly benefits every resident of Fresno County by providing local control of the necessary funding to support Fresno State, our premier university and our most powerful social and economic engine.

100% of Measure E funds support our students, with 85% for academic improvements.

Measure E ensures local control and tough accountability with a Citizen’s Oversight Committee that will hold public meetings and publish independently audited annual financial reports.

According to a January 2023 report by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst, the state does not have a plan to fund #13.8 billion of deferred maintenance at our public universities, including Fresno State.

Two-third’s of Fresno State’s academic facilities are over 50 years old. Measure E will address $500 million in deferred maintenance projects, including fixing leaking roofs, replacing antiquated fire alarm systems, installing new heating and air conditioning units, electrical systems, plumbing and wells for safe drinking water. Hazardous materials such as asbestos, lead and mold will be safely removed.

Measure E will build state-of-the-art academic facilities, such as a School of Nursing to triple nursing graduates. It will expand the Lyles College of Engineering, modernize agricultural facilities, add an Agricultural Innovation Center and Water Institute, build a Concert Hall and construct new classrooms for Criminology and many other academic programs. It will also create sustainable endowments to provide scholarships to veterans and deserving local students.

Measure E will create nearly 27,000 jobs and generate over $5.7 billion in positive economic activity.

Visit YesonMeasureE.com for more information.

80% of Fresno State graduates stay here and become our teachers, nurses, engineers, public health providers, firemen, police officers, business leaders and many other professionals. They use the knowledge and experience they gain at Fresno State to improve the quality of life for everyone in our community.

Vote Yes on Measure E.

No on Measure E

There was no argument against the measure submitted by a group or an individual to the Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters by a Nov. 23, 2023 deadline.