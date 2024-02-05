Measure A in Fresno County would change sheriff, district attorney elections. What to know

Fresno County voters will see Measure A on mail-in and March primary election ballots. It will ask voters to change the Fresno County Charter to keep elections for sheriff and district attorney in non-presidential years, like it was before a 2022 law changed the schedule.

The 2022 law now requires counties to schedule DA and sheriff elections in presidential primary election years, except for some with special provisions already in their charters. To adjust to the new cycle, current Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni and District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp are currently serving six-year terms, unless the new rule is somehow overturned.

Enter Measure A.

Measure A is now asking voters to amend the Fresno County Charter to expressly state that the elections for DA and sheriff revert back to non-presidential election years, which supporters say keeps “partisan noise” out of these elections. Opponents to the measure say the 2022 state law should be followed and is meant to improve representation of these key law enforcement positions, because more people turnout to vote in presidential election years. They also say that the Measure A, if it passes, would “surely” be challenged in the courts.

If Measure A passes, the DA and sheriff jobs would likely be on the ballot in 2026, instead of 2028.

How does Measure A read on the ballot?

Shall the measure amending section 15 of the Fresno County Charter to keep the election dates for the office of Sheriff and District Attorney set in gubernatorial, non-presidential elective office years with other County elective offices be adopted?

Yes on Measure A

Measure A is supported by Fresno County Supervisors Nathan Magsig and Steve Brandau. The argument in support of Measure A says:

The Sheriff and District Attorney are Fresno County’s most important law enforcement officers. It is important voters are well informed about these local candidates and their policies. But the California Legislature now wants to force Fresno County to turn these non-partisan elections into sideshows of statewide and national partisan races. It’s an attempt to drown out important local law enforcement issues and turn every campaign into referendums on party politics.

The State Constitution grants charter counties the authority to determine their election schedules. Historically, Fresno County elections of the Sheriff and District Attorney were decided in gubernatorial election cycles so that these non-partisan races could maximize public awareness free from the partisan noise of the presidential election cycles.

This charter amendment, if passed, will send a message to Sacramento that Fresno County will maintain the authority over local elections, specifically the elections of the Sheriff and District Attorney.

Voting YES on this charter amendment will keep the election of our County Sheriff and District Attorney non-partisan and free from the influence of the political machinations of Sacramento or Washington.

No on Measure A

Opponents to the measure include Democratic Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula of Fresno, state Sen. Anna Caballero of Merced and the League of Women Voters of Fresno. They say:

We oppose Measure A. This County Charter Amendment challenges State law that ensures two powerful county elected officials, the Fresno District Attorney and Fresno County sheriff, are elected during Presidential election years when voter engagement and turnout is significantly higher.

Democracy is strongest when our representatives are chosen at elections with the highest voter turnout and greatest diversity of voters. Presidential elections are more representative of our County’s voters than midterm elections. In recent years, our Elections office has made great strides in removing barriers to voter participation. Ensuring that a larger and more inclusive pool of voters can vote for vital law enforcement candidates who reflect their values is critical to making democracy work.

If Measure A is approved, it will surely be challenged in the courts, since State law mandates that Charter counties like Fresno County, elect the district attorney and sheriff in the presidential cycle.