Measure to give Pflugerville teachers raises leads in early voting results

Pflugerville school district voters are showing favor for a tax ratification measure to give teachers raises in early voting results Tuesday night. The voter-approval tax ratification election measure received 3,616 yes votes and 2,036 no votes in Travis and Williamson counties following the count of early voters.

Officials said the additional pennies the district will get if the VATRE passes will add $10.7 million in revenue that is not subject to recapture by the state and will bring the district more money to pay its employee an additional 3% salary increase.

In August, the school board approved a 3% pay increase along with its 2023-24 budget.

The pay increase included in the budget will cost the district $6.4 million. Payroll makes up 86% of the district's budget, according to district officials.

Jennifer Land, the district's chief financial officer, said the VATRE is needed to increase revenue as attendance has not rebounded from pre-pandemic numbers.

Pflugerville school district voters last passed a VATRE in 2022 with nearly 52% support. The previous VATRE gave the district four additional pennies.

If the VATRE is approved by voters, the district will have a $1.3 million surplus with a tax rate of $1.1092, officials said.

Based on property taxes received and a successful VATRE, the district is expected to pay $9.8 million in recapture payments. The VATRE will decrease a homeowner's bill by about $650 a year, officials said.

If the VATRE is not approved, the district is looking at a $2.94 million deficit with a lower tax rate of $1.0392, officials said. Additionally, they said, the district will face a recapture payment of $2.1 million.

If the VATRE is not approved, homeowner's bill will decrease by about $831 a year. Whether or not the VATRE passes, taxpayers will have a lower school tax rate.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Measures to give PfISD teachers raises leads in early voting results