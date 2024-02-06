Measure to require local resident on unversity boards clears hurdle in Senate

Feb. 5—A bill amendment that would require the governor to appoint a local resident to the board of trustees at Indiana's public universities passed by voice vote Monday, said State Sen. Greg Goode, R-Terre Haute, who offered the amendment.

The governor-appointed trustee would have to permanently reside in the county where the university is located.

If the measure were to become law, one member of the Indiana State University board of trustees would have to live in Vigo County.

The amendment is to Senate Bill 202. That bill is up for third reading today (Tuesday, Feb. 6) and, if passed, would be sent to the House.

SB 202 is described as "state educational institution matters." Bill authors are Sen. Spencer Deery, Sen. Jeff Raatz and Sen. Tyler Johnson.

Deery, in a news release, stated the overall bill "would compel colleges and universities to reform in ways that would make them more welcoming to scholarly ideas from a variety of perspectives."

While ISU has had trustees from Vigo County in past years, the current board does not include a Vigo County resident. Trustee John Pratt is from Parke County.

Last week, Goode said local representation on the board of trustees "strengthens community outreach, communication and assists the university with keeping the finger on the pulse of the community."

The amendment would apply to six of seven state-supported institutions, including Indiana University (Monroe County), Purdue University (Tippecanoe County), Indiana State University (Vigo County) and Ball State (Delaware County).

Under current law, the University of Southern Indiana and Vincennes University are already required to have one board of trustee member from the respective counties (Vanderburgh and Knox).

Ivy Tech Community College would not be included. It has a statewide board of trustees with 15 members appointed by the governor; one trustee must reside in each of the college's fourteen regions.

Goode said last week if his proposal doesn't pass this year, "I'll come back and keep working on this. This is something very important to me."

