Measured Announces $2 Million Finance Facility from TIMIA Capital Corporation

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured, the most trusted technology for independent media incrementality measurement, today announced it has entered into a $2 million debt finance agreement with TIMIA Capital Corporation.

The venture debt financing comes less than one year after Measured came out of stealth mode and officially launched its cross-channel incrementality measurement and decisioning platform. The company is profitable, and this support from TIMIA will allow it to scale faster to meet the growing demand for its services.

"Marketers have long been frustrated by the lack of reliable tools to measure the incremental contribution of media," said Measured CEO and co-founder Trevor Testwuide. "Measured helps brands understand media incrementality to inform smarter cross channel media decisions. This financing strengths our balance sheet and supports our rapid growth."

Measured has found strong demand with both direct-to-consumer (DTC) and omnichannel marketers looking to grow their direct customer engagement whether via online or retail.

Brands such as AB InBev, TechStyle, Calvin Klein, Drizly, FabFitFun and Molekule have partnered Measured to get smarter about media incrementality and cross-channel media investment decisions.

Measured empowers its customers to focus on the media channels and tactics that drive customer acquisition based on incremental metrics. The Measured platform handles the complex heavy lifting of cross-channel data management and continuous data-quality validation to inform accurate and trusted measurement.

"TIMIA offered us a simple debt financing product that checked all our boxes," said Testwuide. "It is straightforward debt tied to revenue. We retain complete control, and all equity ownership continues to be held within the company."

Along with Testwuide, Measured was co-founded by CTO Madan Bharadwaj, a leading expert in advanced marketing measurement systems with a decade of experience applying big data and machine learning technologies. The two co-founders met while working at Visual IQ. Testwuide went on to co-found multi-touch attribution company Conversion Logic before reuniting with Bharadwaj to launch Measured.

About Measured

Measured helps inform the incrementality of paid media for acquisition marketers to drive cross-channel investment decisions. Its approach is rooted in innovative, always-on A/B experimentation, proven to be the most effective and accurate methodology for determining incremental contribution. Incrementality drives Measured's cross-channel attribution and decisioning platform. Measured is based in Santa Monica and maintains offices in New York, Boston and India. For more information, visit www.measured.com.

