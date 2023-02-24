New measures that cut the cost of FHA mortgage loans roll out in March

Joe Raedle
Charlotte Slovin
·2 min read

The Biden administration has announced new measures it says could help make buying and owning a home more affordable for hundreds of thousands of people.

The plan will cut mortgage insurance costs by 30% for buyers who take out Federal Housing Administration-backed mortgage loans, from 0.85% to 0.55%. The reduction could save 850,000 homebuyers and homeowners who have FHA loans an average of $800 this year, according to the Biden administration.

The discount takes effect March 20.

Mortgage insurance is the additional expense that homebuyers have to pay if they put down less than 20% when buying a property. While the mortgage insurance attached to some home loans goes away after homeowners pay off a certain amount of their loan balance, the mortgage insurance tied to those FHA loans remains until the entire mortgage is paid off, unless the buyer put down at least 10% at the time of purchase.

Of course, homeowners can always refinance out of an FHA mortgage loan.

FHA mortgages are intended for low- and middle-income homebuyers, as they require lower down payments and allow for more flexibility on credit requirements than conventional mortgage loans.

The announcement comes as housing prices remain unaffordable in many parts of the U.S. By the end of last year, the median home price had reached $467,700. Combined with rising interest rates and dwindling supply, the barriers to homeownership have only grown for the most financially vulnerable buyers.

“A home represents financial security, the opportunity to build wealth and equity that can help put your child through college, afford retirement, create intergenerational wealth within your family,” Vice President Kamala Harris said at an event in Bowie, Maryland, where the cost reductions were announced Wednesday.

“That’s what all of this represents,” Harris said. “It is so much bigger than a piece of property.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Raw: Harris announces home ownership action in Maryland

    The vice president visited Maryland to announce a plan to trim mortgage insurance costs in an effort to expand access to housing. First-time and lower-income homebuyers will soon pay less under their mortgage program. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Wednesday afternoon at Bowie State University to announce federal action that the White House says will save homebuyers and homeowners who have new mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration an average of $800 per year, lowering housing costs for an estimated 850,000 homebuyers and homeowners in 2023.

  • DPS fires contractor with Welcome Stadium renovation

    The fate of Dayton Public Schools’ Welcome Stadium is in limbo after the school district fired the company hired to renovated the facility.

  • Pelikan International Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PELIKAN) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

    When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider...

  • Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2023 Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Molson Coors Beverage Company Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. You can find related slides on the Investor Relations page of Molson Coors website. Our speakers today are Gavin Hattersley, President and […]

  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 22, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Public Storage Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be opened for your questions […]

  • Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Shamali and I am your event operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to today’s conference, Public Service Enterprise Group’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference […]

  • Tesla Sets Up California Base in Walk Back From Musk’s Bashing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. will set up its global engineering headquarters in California in a sign of renewed cooperation between the electric-vehicle company and the EV-friendly state that Elon Musk scorned the last several years.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop,

  • Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2023 Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Westlake Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ remarks you will be invited […]

  • Returns On Capital At Enviro-Hub Holdings (SGX:L23) Have Stalled

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2023 Operator: Good afternoon. My name is Paula, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coinbase Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to […]

  • Instacart Offers $4.99 Monthly Membership — Do You Qualify?

    Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments will return to pre-pandemic levels across the United States with the scheduled end of emergency allotments beginning on March 1, 2023. Many...

  • Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2023 Ryan Weispfenning: Good morning. I am Ryan Weispfenning, Vice President and Head of Medtronic Investor Relations. Welcome to Minnesota where signs of spring are in the air. I appreciate that you are joining us today for Medtronic’s Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Video Webcast. […]

  • Housing Market Crash: How Soon Will One Happen and What Cities Could Be Impacted the Most?

    High mortgage rates, inflation and low supply have made the road to homeownership a difficult one as of late. While home prices seem to be cooling down, some experts are warning that a potential...

  • White House to roll out plan to lower first-time home buyers' mortgage costs

    Vice President Kamala Harris will announce the plan to lower fees on Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans at an event in the Washington suburb of Bowie, Maryland. The FHA charges the fees to insure lenders against riskier loans often taken out by lower-income home-buyers.

  • Real estate slump hits home as Wells Fargo axes hundreds of mortgage bankers days after taking some to a California resort

    Several Wells Fargo mortgage bankers were at a retreat at Palm Desert just a few weeks ago. Now, many of them have lost their jobs.

  • I Prequalified for a Mortgage -- and Almost Instantly Regretted It

    At this stage, getting pre-approved for a mortgage would be silly. Essentially, a mortgage prequalification involves a soft credit check and answering a few basic questions about your income and debt obligations. Since there shouldn't be any credit score impact, I decided to use my bank's prequalification tool to plug in my numbers and see.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 61% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical developments, and concerns about the near-term economic outlook have combined to create broad-based selling pressures for growth stocks. Many strong companies with tremendous long-term expansion potential have suffered big valuation pullbacks in conjunction with this trend. While it's impossible to say when exactly the next bull-market phase will begin, putting your money behind the best of today's beaten-down growth stocks and holding for the long term could be a path to life-changing returns.

  • 56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks

    After predicting the housing collapse prior to the Great Recession, Michael Burry is an investor held in very high esteem.

  • This Risk-Free Investment Yields a Guaranteed 4.5%

    Last year, the S&P 500 dropped by close to 20% and the NASDAQ by 33%, showing their worst performance since 2008. The interest rate on U.S. six-month Treasury bills exceeded 5% recently, reaching the highest level since 2007. What are Treasury bills?