Meat Processing Equipment Industry to Cross $12 Billion by 2027 - Shifting Consumer Preferences from Red Meat to Alternative Meat Sources are Restraining Growth

The Global Meat Processing Equipment market accounted for $6.46 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $12.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Growing consumer demand for processed meat products and increasing focus on food safety requirements are the major factors driving market growth. However, the high costs of automated equipment and shifting consumer preferences from red meat to alternative meat sources are restraining market growth.
Based on the type, the blending equipment segment is likely to have a huge demand owing to increasing demand for mushroom blended meat patties, growing consumption of blended products such as meatloaves, salamis, meatballs, and sausages. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for processed meat, the growing investment in meat processing facilities, and the presence of a large number of meat processors.
Some of the key players profiled in the Meat Processing Equipment Market include Riopel Industries, Metalbud Nowicki, GEA Group, JBT Corporation, Ross Industries, Inc., Marel, Risco, Illinois Tool Works, Bizerba, Minerva Omega Group, PSS Svidnik, The Middleby Corporation, Bettcher Industries, Braher, Gee Gee Foods & Packaging, Equipamientos Carnicos, Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation, Millard Manufacturing Corporation, and Biro Manufacturing Company.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Slicing Equipment
5.3 Blending Equipment
5.4 Cutting Equipment
5.5 Tenderizing Equipment
5.6 Filling Equipment
5.7 Smoking Equipment
5.8 Massaging & Marinating Equipment
5.9 Grinding Equipment
5.10 Other Types
5.10.1 Ice Flakers
5.10.2 Brine Injectors
5.10.3 Emulsifying Machines
6 Global Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Meat Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Processed Pork
6.3 Processed Mutton
6.4 Processed Beef
6.5 Other Meat Types
6.5.1 Camels Meat
6.5.2 Horses Meat
6.5.3 Yaks Meat
6.5.4 Rabbit Meat
7 Global Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Precooked Meat
7.3 Raw Cooked Meat
7.4 Fresh Processed Meat
7.5 Raw Fermented Sausages
7.6 Cured Meat
7.7 Dried Meat
7.8 Other Product Types
7.8.1 Mincing
7.8.2 Sun-Drying Meat
7.8.3 Grinding Meat
8 Global Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Mode of Operation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manual
8.3 Semi-Automatic
8.4 Automatic
9 Global Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Riopel Industries
11.2 Metalbud Nowicki
11.3 GEA Group
11.4 JBT Corporation
11.5 Ross Industries, Inc.
11.6 Marel
11.7 Risco
11.8 Illinois Tool Works
11.9 Bizerba
11.10 Minerva Omega Group
11.11 PSS Svidnik
11.12 Bettcher Industries
11.13 Braher
11.14 Gee Gee Foods & Packaging
11.15 Equipamientos Carnicos
11.16 Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation
11.17 Millard Manufacturing Corporation
11.18 Biro Manufacturing Company
