Meat raffle, Christmas fair, holiday art: Community events Dec. 4-10

Guitar Lesson

DOVER — On Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. drop in to the Dover Public library for a free guitar class taught by Mike Rieder from A&M Studios. Bring your own guitar, as they will not be provided. This program is open to participants ages 10 and up.

Snowflake bath fizzes

DOVER — On Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. teens in grades 6-12 are invited to the Dover Public Library to make snowflake-shaped bath fizzes. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required for this event.

Gaming Nights to benefit the Portsmouth Lions Club

PORTSMOUTH — The Gaming Nights at Filotimo Casino at the Dover Bowl will benefit the Portsmouth Lions Club on the nights of Dec. 4 to 6 and Dec. 12 to 16. Grab some friends and play some games such as poker and others, all for a good cause. For more information, check out Portsmouth Lions Club of NH on Facebook and Instagram or email harbordoc@aol.com.

Learn to Bake a Holiday Favorite with “Fearless Baker” Chef Erin Jeanne McDowell

DOVER — On Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., Dover Public Library will welcome Chef and Bestselling Author Erin Jeanne McDowell to the virtual stage as she demonstrates how to make one of her favorite recipes, while answering any “burning” questions the audience may have. This program is free and open to the public. For more information or to get a link to this virtual program, visit library.dover.nh.gov or call 603-516-6050.

Rochester Writers Night

ROCHESTER — Rochester Writers Night, the monthly literary event for the Lilac City and its writers, is holding its first Rochester Area Authors Fair on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. The Fair will be held in the second-floor Community Room of the Rochester Public Library, located at 65 South Main St. Rochester. Book lovers are invited to come enjoy live readings, buy books for everyone on their holiday gift lists, and get their books signed by the authors. For information visit facebook.com/rochesterNHwriters.

Explore Girl Scouts

ROCHESTER — Come explore Girl Scouts Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Rochester Library, 65 South Main St., Rochester. Girls in grades K-3 and a caregiver are invited to learn about opportunities to get involved in your community. Try out sample activities and see the many ways to get involved.

Girl Scouts to host unicorn parties in Barrington and Madbury

BARRINGTON/MADBURY — Come explore Girl Scouts on Wednesday, Dec. 6, both from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Barrington Middle School library, 51 Haley Drive, Barrington. See details at https://bit.ly/3uuyG52 or Moharimet Elementary School, 11 Lee Road, Madbury. See details at https://bit.ly/madburygs. Girls in grades K-3 and a caregiver are invited to learn about opportunities to get involved in your community.

‘The Spirit of Christmas Past: Four Centuries of Christmas in America’

DOVER — Trace the development of the celebration of Christmas at Dover Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in “The Spirit of Christmas Past: Four Centuries of Christmas in America.” This is an in-person program with the option to stream live from home. This program is free and open to the public. For information, or to get a link to watch virtually, visit library.dover.nh.gov or call 603-516-6050.

Kittery Historical and Naval Museum’s holiday open house

KITTERY, Maine — Kittery Historical and Naval Museum will hold a holiday open house at 200 Rogers Road, Kittery, Maine on Dec. 7, 8 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Finish your holiday shopping at the museum. There will be lots of gift cards from area merchants, silent auction items, book signings by local authors and a bake sale. Free admission and 20% off all gift shop items.

1623: The Untold Story of New Hampshire’s Founding Family

PORTSMOUTH — 1623: The Untold Story of New Hampshire’s Founding Family will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., in the Portsmouth Public Library’s Levenson Community Room. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Learn more at portsmouthpl.librarycalendar.com/event/1623-founders.

Meat raffle to benefit Portsmouth Lions Club

PORTSMOUTH — A meat raffle will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gibb’s Garage Bar & Grille in Portsmouth. Free and open to the public, anyone can attend and take chances at $1 or $2 each to win 24 different cuts of meat for your holiday dinner celebrations. There’ll also be a raffle and a 50/50 cash drawing. Proceeds will support the Lions Club.

Christmas fair

Christmas fairs are being held across the Seacoast.

GREENLAND — An old-fashioned Christmas fair returns to the Community Parish House at 44 Post Road, Greenland, Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arts at the Airfield

NORTH HAMPTON — The Hampton Airfield, 9A Lafayette Road, North Hampton, will host the fourth annual holiday fair on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You'll find a variety of treasures from each artist: functional thrown stoneware, hand-crafted jewelry, Plaice Cove Design, fiber art & tapestries, resin ocean creations, lifelike paper flowers, joyful acrylic paintings, mystical candles, organic soaps, functional art, built-to-last woodworking, and sewing seeds for hope. Rain or shine. No entry fee. Free parking. Restaurant on site.

Watercolor Holiday Cards

DOVER — On Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. come to the Dover Public Library and hand-paint greeting cards just in time for the holidays. All materials will be provided. Registration required.

Winter Gift Making

DOVER — On Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. join the Dover Public Library for a fun, winter gift making activity. We'll have three different crafts and plenty of festive spirit. Registration is required.

Cocoa and Carols

PORTSMOUTH — On Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. come to North Church on Market Square and sing your favorite holiday carols as you get ready for the season. Songs, popcorn, treats, and more.

