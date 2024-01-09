Mebane city council considers Buc-ee's proposal
Mebane city council considers Buc-ee's proposal
Mebane city council considers Buc-ee's proposal
Which teams will be changing quarterbacks this offseason?
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
Charge your phone while you pedal.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
An AI chef inside the infrared Perfecta grill will have a ribeye on your table in under two minutes.
Shortly after Sony teased the “spatial content creation” device onstage at CES 2024, we got a fresh look, and a few more details about the headset during Siemens’ keynote in Las Vegas.
Pivotal, the Palo Alto, California-based company backed by Larry Page, kicked off online sales Monday night at CES 2024 for Helix, a lightweight electric personal aircraft that doesn't require a pilot's license to fly. Helix marks an evolution for Pivotal, a company previously known as Opener that has been working on lightweight electric vertical and takeoff aircraft for more than a decade. The single-seat aircraft doesn't require Federal Aviation Administration pilot certification.
Follow last year's smart toilet announcement, Vivoo is at it again with another, even more sophisticated urine analysis product.
Mercedes and will.i.am's MBUX SOUND DRIVE sounds silly, right up until the moment you experience it. Then you'll wonder why it isn't available everywhere.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Razer’s new accessories at CES 2024 are every bit as lavish as you’d expect. At this year’s convention, the company has a follow-up to its first gaming chair, an 11-port USB-C dock, a gaming cushion with HD haptics and a monitor-mounted light bar with Chroma RGB illumination.
Sony just showed off its Afeela EV, built in partnership with Honda, at CES 2024.
There is also a controller-wand as well as a smaller peripheral, similar in size to a ring. The new hardware is apparently aimed at creators and artists who manipulate and craft products in virtual spaces.
The American Express Gold Card is an excellent option for travelers who want to maximize their food spending at home and away.
Intel is one of the most notable companies that will host a keynote address at CES 2024. Here's how to watch it.
The actress’s dress caused a stir at the Golden Globes. Here’s why ob-gyns say it’s important to get it right when it comes to female anatomy.
"We start by incorporating recycled materials into some of our most loved products, such as recycled fishing nets in our Galaxy,” said Inhee Chung, VP of corporate sustainability at Samsung. Beyond the manufacturing process, Samsung is also considering the environmental impact of their products during use. Innovative features like SmartThings AI Energy Mode can help consumers manage energy at home by using connected intelligence.
Learn how bonuses are taxed and how you can manage your supplemental wages to reduce your tax liability.
Here's everything you need to know about what's going on with Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.
At CES 2024, Razer announced two world's first displays for the Blade 16 and 18 that look simply incredible.