Mechanic Falls school evacuated for propane smell; no leaks found

Nov. 7—MECHANIC FALLS — Elm Street School was evacuated briefly Tuesday afternoon for a report of the smell of propane, but tests revealed no leaks.

Town fire and police departments responded to the call at 129 Elm St., according to officials. Deputy Fire Chief Ben Limerick said crews arrived at 2:52 p.m. and immediately evacuated the building. They took readings throughout the building and used a propane vapor detector. Readings came back clean and a propane technician double-checked them and the propane system, he said.

Students and staff were allowed back into the building shortly after, he said.