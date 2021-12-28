Mechanic gifts repaired cars to people in South Carolina

A mechanic in South Carolina repairs donated cars for the purpose of gifting them to people in the community in need. He's given away 60 so far, and 12 for the 12 days of Christmas. Mark Strassmann has the details.

