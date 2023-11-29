Mechanic who helped Affordable Towing in federal emissions crimes sentenced to probation

A Springfield mechanic who pleaded guilty to aiding Affordable Towing in a series of highly publicized federal emissions crimes has been sentenced to probation.

Full Flash Tuning owner Robert Dyche, 67, was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years probation and a $500 fine by District Judge Stephen R. Bough, according to court records.

Dyche was charged with conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act after illegally tampering with on-board diagnostic systems of several tow trucks owned and operated by Dennis Cleveland.

Cleveland, who owned Affordable Towing before its recent demise in the aftermath of the emissions scandal, was sentenced in September to two years in federal prison and a $255,000 fine.

More: ln wake of legal troubles, Springfield's Affordable Towing no longer operating its trucks

Environmental Protection Agency investigators said Cleveland had long ordered his employees to disable the emissions controls on his diesel tow trucks, with each incidence a violation of the Clean Air Act. He was accused of having 12 illegally-altered vehicles that were responsible for releasing the equivalent pollution of 1,140 legally operating tow trucks.

Springfield police said the recently defunct company was burglarized last week. Four suspects were arrested.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield mechanic in Affordable Towing emission crimes sentenced