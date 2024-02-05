Mechanic Street fire under investigation

Feb. 5—CUMBERLAND — Cumberland firefighters extinguished fire of an unknown nature Sunday night in a vacant two-story apartment at 318 North Mechanic St., according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

A passerby reported the fire to the Allegany County 911 emergency center at 8:56 p.m., prompting alert of 25 firefighters to the scene. The blaze was brought under control 20 minutes into the fire operation that included assistance of nearby volunteer fire companies.

Damages were estimated at $10,000 in the property owned by Karen Moore, officials said.

The fire originated in a rear bedroom but the cause and origin have not been determined in the continuing investigation by the state fire marshal's office and the city fire marshal.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact the fire marshal's office at 301-766-3888.