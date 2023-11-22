Mechanics Bank Arena spreading cheer with Jingle Jubilee Saturday

Nov. 22—Jump into the holiday season with Jingle Jubilee Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Saturday's holiday extravaganza promises "a delightful array of activities, perfect for families and friends seeking seasonal cheer."

"We're thrilled to present Jingle Jubilee Saturday, a day filled with community, laughter, and holiday magic," Adam Miller, Mechanics Bank Arena general manager said in a news release. "This celebration aims to bring people together, fostering a sense of joy and camaraderie that defines the spirit of the season."

The Bako Market kicks off the fun, allowing attendees to shop local from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local vendors will offer an assortment of crafts, artisanal goods as well as delectable treats in the market set up in Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.

At 6 p.m., the Tree Lighting Ceremony will bring the community together as Santa Claus, accompanied by Mrs. Claus, illuminates the holiday tree.

Canyon Hills Assembly of God will provide live music for the event that will include a live Nativity.

Hockey fans can keep the fun going with an exhilarating match-up featuring the Bakersfield Condors who face off against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the thrilling annual "Teddy Bear Toss" game.

Bring your stuffed toys to toss onto the ice for the heartwarming annual tradition that supports local charities and spreads holiday cheer. Limited tickets still remain for the 7 p.m. game and are available at AXS.com.