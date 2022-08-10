Mechanics facing charges after accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car

Two mechanics from a well-known dealership are facing charges tonight, accused of intentionally damaging at least one customer’s car.

Jacob Ciarkowski and Aaron Eager are facing summary charges for criminal mischief and unlawful activities.

State police are investigating and are worried there could be more victims out there.

