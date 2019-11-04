Some Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 58% in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 32%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Mechel PAO had a tough year, with a total loss of 32%, against a market gain of about 14%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.3% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

