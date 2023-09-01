CMPD: 6 more women say Meck Co. health department translator sexually assaulted them

A Mecklenburg County Health Department translator who was arrested for a sex crime against a patient is now charged with more.

According to court docs, he’s facing 6 new charges after it appears 6 new victims came forward.



Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz obtained court records Friday that show Daniel Pitti-Casazola, 41, is facing six new charges.

The documents show six new victims have apparently come forward alleging felony sex crimes against Pitti-Casazola.

Pitti-Casazola was arrested in Fayetteville on Thursday. The warrants were issued out of Mecklenburg County. He was given a $150,000 bond.

In July, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they believe Pitti-Casazola posed a medical professional and sexually violated a woman. He had interpreted for the victim while working at the Mecklenburg County Health Department, police said, and allegedly sexually assaulted her during a fake medical exam at her home.

Pitti-Casazola was charged with a felony sex crime in that case.

In a news conference Friday afternoon, CMPD Lt. James Ivie said the department has taken out a search warrant for the county health department for Pitti-Casazola’s work over the past nine years.

Ivie said all seven victims had contact with Pitti-Casazola as a translator. In each case, he called another visit with the victim for a medical exam, even though he is not a medical professional. Those visits resulted in each of the seven victims being sexually assaulted.

According to Ivie, all seven victims are Hispanic women ages 19 to 32 who speak only Spanish.

“They were all involved in a program with the health department where they were seeking care for themselves and or their very young children,” Ivie said. “They believed they were being helped, but instead, they were violated inside their own homes.”

Ivie said the incidents that have been reported so far happened from February until July of this year. However, he believes there are other victims.

“I would like to stress that we still strongly believe that there are other victims out there,” Ivie said. “Our survivors that have come forward are extremely brave to tell their story to us.”

The department emphasized it does not ask for anyone’s immigration status, saying no one should fear coming forward.

“Pitti-Casazola preyed on some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” Ivie said.

Pitti-Casazola was suspended from the health department during this investigation. Police said he has worked for Mecklenburg County for nine years. It’s why they say there could be more victims who may be scared to come forward.

Any additional victims, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call 704-336-8279 and speak directly to a Sex Assault Unit detective. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

