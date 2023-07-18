Meck County interpreter accused of sex assault while impersonating medical professional

Police have a county interpreter in custody who is accused of pretending to be a medical professional to sexually assault a woman.

Detectives said it happened on Teal Point Drive, which is off of North Sharon Amity Road near Central Avenue in east Charlotte.

Just before 3 p.m. on July 11, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers received a call from a woman who said she had been given an illegitimate medical exam at her home. She said the suspect was impersonating a medical professional.

Detectives were able to confirm that the suspect wasn’t a medical professional and didn’t have any reason to examine her.

CMPD identified the suspect as Daniel Pitti-Casazola, 41. He has been arrested and will be charged after detectives interview him, investigators said.

Police said Pitti-Casazola works for the Mecklenburg County Health Department as a Spanish Language interpreter. Channel 9 is working to determine whether he is still employed by the agency.

CMPD is asking anyone else to come forward who thinks they could also be a victim of Pitti-Casazola.

Any additional victims, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call 704-336-8279 and speak directly to a Sex Assault Unit detective.

Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

