Meck County to receive money to fight teen violence

Mecklenburg County will soon receive thousands of dollars from the Department of Justice to help curb violent crimes among young people.

The money and the mission behind it couldn’t come at a better time for Charlotte, which has seen an uptick in teen violence.

Police told Channel 9 teenagers are committing violent crimes and falling victim to them. The money is coming from “Project Safe Neighborhoods” from the DOJ as they figure out the key causes of teen violence. They also create programs in neighborhoods and schools to prevent it.

“We are seeing more juvenile suspects who are armed and firing into occupied property,” CMPD Chief Jacquelyn Hulsey said.

Potential solutions are being applauded by local leaders.

“Our kids need to go back to being kids,” Hulsey said. “They need to be engaged in sports, they need to be participating in youth activities.”

Mecklenburg County has been told they will receive the money, but they don’t know yet when the transaction will be made.

