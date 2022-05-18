Meck District Attorney Spencer Merriweather takes strong early lead over Tim Emry

Incumbent Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather surged toward a second full term Tuesday night, establishing a strong early lead in the Democratic Primary over Charlotte attorney Tim Emry.

Based on early voting returns, Merriweather had 71.3% of the total to Emry’s 28.7%. Votes from 195 precincts remained to be counted.

There are no Republicans in the race. Tuesday’s winner becomes top prosecutor in the state’s largest local criminal-justice system.

The next district attorney faces challenging times. The two-year pandemic shut down the courts for nine months, led to a only partial reopening while also depleting the district attorney’s prosecutorial staff.

The widespread outbreak of COVID-19 also coincided with a surge in violent crime. Some 350 defendants in Mecklenburg have been charged in murder cases alone, and the wait for a trial is averaging about five years.

Merriweather, 44, has been a moderate, career prosecutor who also has been involved in several of the county’s major criminal justice reforms.

During his campaign, Merriweather pledged to continue emphasizing the handling of violent crimes while promising to build on “a career of experience serving victims.”

In contrast to Emry, Merriweather refused to rule out seeking the death penalty, saying he owes it to every parent who loses a child to a killer to consider all legal options, including capital punishment. The county, at least for now, no longer has any death penalty cases scheduled.

Merriweather also created a so-called “special victims” team in his office to prosecute sex crimes and other offenses against women and children, as well as a violent-crime unit to focus on felonies involving firearms.

He pledges to work with other government partners toward a “school system that is free of guns” as well as a continuation of bond-reform policies in which custody is based on “dangerousness not debt.” He also says he will lobby the state legislature to do more to support the courts, which Merriweather said are understaffed and under-financed statewide.

Story continues

Merriweather, the son of Alabama public educators, is the the county’s first African-American DA. He says he became a prosecutor in part “because I knew what it felt like to be treated inequitably by the government because of my race.”

He’s also been a visible partner to ongoing efforts by the Mecklenburg courts to address racial and economic biases in the courtroom and the first D.A. in the state to create a “Diversity and Inclusion” team to examine the treatment of defendants and crime victims alike.

Yet Emry, who is white, repeatedly attempted to paint his opponent as a tool of a corrupt and racist system geared toward mass incarceration of minority defendants rather than achieving justice.

The 45-year-old criminal defense attorney and former public defender pledged never to call for capitol punishment, describing the death penalty as “the most visible symbol of white supremacy in North Carolina.”

He also accused Merriweather and his office of being soft on what he described as police crimes — from controversial shootings to withholding evidence and giving false testimony at trials — and he promised to put together a special team of prosecutors to put cops in jail if they break the law.

Emry says he wants to end the prosecution of habitual-offender cases, which he says too frequently lead to exorbitant prison sentences for low-level crimes. He also promises within his first two years in office to cut the number of Mecklenburg residents sent to state prison by half.

He says he also will refuse to prosecute any case that involves a racially profiled traffic stop. Studies indicate that Black drivers are far more likely than whites to be stopped, searched and charged with a crime.

Mecklenburg judicial races

Mecklenburg County has four competitive court races on the ballot Tuesday. Based on early voting returns:

▪ Superior Court

District 26D, Seat 1: David Strickland led Roy Wiggins 66.8% to 33.2%

The winner of the Democratic Primary replaces Superior Court Judge Lisa Bell, who is retiring Dec. 31.

▪ District Court

Seat 18: Keith Smith led Cecilia Oseguera 52.5% to 47.5%.

Seat 19: Samantha Mobley led Belal Elrahal 56.4% to 42.6%

Seat 1: Shante’ Burke-Hayer led Christopher Bazzle 51.5% to 48.4%