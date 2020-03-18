Mecklenburg begins releasing jail inmates to avoid cellblock outbreak of COVID-19

As the Carolinas publicly scramble to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Mecklenburg County’s criminal justice system has begun quietly reducing the inmate population at its uptown jail.

As of Tuesday, about four dozen of the jail’s 1,600 occupants have been scheduled for release, part of an ongoing case-by-case analysis by judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys of who needs to be in custody during the emerging pandemic and who does not.

More releases are expected in the coming days.

Jails and prisons are seen as particularly high-risk targets of COVID-19, the potentially deadly disease that has claimed thousands of lives worldwide and has now cropped up in all 50 states.

Other U.S. jurisdictions — San Francisco and Philadelphia, among them — have been releasing jail inmates in high-profile efforts to reduce the risk of cellblock outbreaks of the disease.

In North Carolina this week, the state prison system announced it has suspended all visits as a safety precaution.

A group of activists and attorneys Tuesday called on a release of Mecklenburg Jail inmates to guard against an outbreak of COViD-19 More

Meanwhile, the steps to combat the virus at the Mecklenburg Jail have been far more private.

Last week, the county’s judges, prosecutors and public defenders began analyzing the jail’s logs to identify candidates for release, including those being held on low-level or victimless offenses, and others believed to be particularly vulnerable to the disease, Chief District Judge Elizabeth Trosch told the Observer.

Mecklenburg Chief District Judge Elizabeth Trosch is at the center of discussions on whether certain inmates should be released to cut the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak at the county jail. More

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, among others, said his staff and the public defender’s office have been sifting through a list of 100 jail inmates being held in pre-trial custody on misdemeanor charges as the sides try to balance the inmate’s health risks vs. any threat to public safety.

While most of those under consideration have been accused of minor crimes, Trosch said some may involve inmates charged with felony offenses who are willing to plead guilty.

In cases where the sides disagree, Trosch, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Bob Bell and other judges decide whether the inmate should be released, Trosch said.

County Public Defender Kevin Tully said authorities must act, given the current health threats.

“Bringing down the population is the only humane response when it comes to this community’s treatment of the human beings currently there,” Tully wrote in an email to the Observer.