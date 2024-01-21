Mecklenburg Co. puts on job fair to help residents move up the career ladder

Residents in Mecklenburg County will have the chance to climb the career ladder in the construction, maintenance facility management, and advanced manufacturing industries next month.

A career expo is being put on by the Mecklenburg County Office of Economic Development on Wednesday, February 21 connecting job seekers with field, indoor facilities, and office positions at local companies.

The county plans to host two Job Readiness Workshops to help prepare candidates for potential interviews at the expo. One workshop will be on Tuesday, Feb. 6 during the day at the Hornets Nest Park on Beatties Ford Road. The second will be on Wednesday, Feb. 7. during the evening at Veterans Park on Central Avenue.

In addition to being introduced to roles in various industries, anyone who goes to the Job Readiness Workshop will also learn about:

Resume building

Soft skills like interviewing, communication, teamwork, problem-solving, time management and work ethic

Services in Mecklenburg County that can help job seekers find employment

For more information about Job Readiness Workshops and the Career Expo, click here.

