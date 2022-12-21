Mecklenburg Council of Elders awards Charlotte Observer reporter annual media accolade

The Mecklenburg Council of Elders has named Kallie Cox media person of the year for 2022. Cox is The Charlotte Observer’s public safety reporter.

While presenting the award on Dec. 16, founder and executive director of the Council of Elders Maria Macon thanked Cox for reporting on events and programs hosted by the organization and helping educate the public. The non-profit organization focuses on criminal justice issues, particularly helping youth through its court intervention program and helping adults with expungement of criminal records.

Cox published a story in May about loopholes in expungement law in North Carolina. Expungement allows people to clear their name when charges are dropped or they are found not guilty after an arrest. But North Carolina’s record-keeping system still commonly allows employers and landlords access to criminal histories, undermining the effect of expungement.

The story in the Observer highlighted the Council of Elders’ expungement clinics and advocacy work to improve the state system.

Also earlier this year, the Observer published a three-part series called “Love Unlocked” for Mother’s Day featuring families and volunteers with the Council of Elders’ talk therapy program. The group-based counseling program assists parents, particularly mothers, whose children have been arrested or who have been incarcerated.

Before joining the Observer, Cox worked at The Southern Illinoisan and they worked with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

Two other annual awards were presented:

▪ Traveling Award: Lorenzo Steele, Jr., a photographer and a former correctional officer who runs the “Behind These Prison Walls” traveling museum. Steele’s museum is housed in an old converted school bus. To demonstrate the realities of prison and encourage children and teens to stay out of the criminal justice system, Steele visits Charlotte-area schools and takes his museum on the road. The museum features photographs Steele took in the 90s while working at Rikers Island in New York.

▪ Person of Interest Award: Simone Noonan, a criminal defense lawyer with law firm Rawls, Scheer, Clary, & Mingo in Charlotte. Noonan volunteers her time with expungement clinics and helped bring more attorneys to the Council of Elders’ programs to assist people with removing old charges from criminal records. Before moving to Charlotte, Noonan worked as an assistant public defender for the Miami-Dade Public Defender Office.