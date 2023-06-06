Mecklenburg County commissioners expected to vote on budget, property tax increase

Mecklenburg County commissioners expected to vote on budget, property tax increase

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissions is expected to vote Tuesday on its next year’s budget.

The county commissioners recommended a $2.3 billion budget, which includes a 3.5% property tax increase.

READ MORE: CMS approves $2.9 billion taxpayer-funded bond for capital improvements

Part of the money would cover raises for full- and part-time employees.

The budget also includes a request for $2.5 billion in bonds for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

If county commissioners vote in favor of the budget, voters would see the CMS bonds on ballots next election.

VIDEO: Tax increase proposed for Mecklenburg County