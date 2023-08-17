Mecklenburg County court officials warn of jury scam
Mecklenburg County court officials are warning residents of a jury duty scam going around Charlotte.
Scammers, posing as law enforcement, are calling people to tell them they missed jury duty and will be arrested unless a fine is paid through gift cards.
North Carolina court officials said you cannot be fined over the phone or email.
if you get a call like this, officials say to hang up.