Mecklenburg County court officials warn of jury scam

Mecklenburg County court officials are warning residents of a jury duty scam going around Charlotte.

PAST COVERAGE: Officials warn against jury duty scam in Meck County

Scammers, posing as law enforcement, are calling people to tell them they missed jury duty and will be arrested unless a fine is paid through gift cards.

North Carolina court officials said you cannot be fined over the phone or email.

if you get a call like this, officials say to hang up.