Mecklenburg County Jail inmate dies within 8 hours of being booked

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center has died less than 10 hours after he was booked, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, a medical emergency was called by a detention officer after the inmate, 43-year-old George Wesley Benfield, was found unresponsive.

Benfield was booked on Friday, Jan. 19, at 8:17 p.m. At 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 20, officials say he was moved to Detention Center-Central where he was later found unresponsive.

Lifesaving measures were performed by the Charlotte Fire Department and Medic, officials said. Shortly after, Benfield was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.

According to jail records, Benfield was booked for felony larceny of a motor vehicle and three counts of violating probation.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident as the medical examiner determines the cause of death.

This is a developing story

