Mecklenburg County judge reduces bond for mother of Madalina Cojocari
A Mecklenburg County judge has reduced the bond for the mother of Madalina Cojocari, a girl who has been missing since last November.
Records show Diana Cojocari’s bond has been reduced from $250,000 to $100,000.
The decision was made on Oct. 24. However, she remains in jail awaiting trial.
Diana Cojocari and her husband, Christopher Palmiter, were both arrested for failing to report a missing child. Palmiter, however, has been released on bond.
Madalina Cojocari was last seen walking off a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022.
Her mother, Diana Cojocari, said she last saw her at their Cornelius home on Nov. 23 but didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15.
The FBI is asking anyone with information about Cojocari’s whereabouts to call 1-800-CALL FBI or the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.
