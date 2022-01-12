Mecklenburg County makes $2 million in grants available to at-risk youth programs

To help reduce and prevent youth crime, Mecklenburg County’s Juvenile Crime Prevention Council will be allocating over $2 million in funding to local at-risk youth programs for fiscal year 2022-23.

The council focuses on addressing gaps in youth services by promoting prevention, intervention and treatment through programs which “strengthen families and support community safety,” the county said in a news release.

The call for applications comes as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Chief Johnny Jennings said juvenile violence will an area of focus for the department this year.

During the virtual news conference to present crime statistics for 2021 on Monday, Jennings praised violence interrupter and outreach programs who see violent crime as a “public health crisis.”

“I thought we did a lot within the police department with our 20-plus programs, but as you start to look, there are so many people that are doing so many good things,” Jennings said. “I think the community should step and support all of these organizations that have proven successful within our community so they can continue those endeavors they have in helping our youth.”

Last year, a City of Charlotte initiative backed by the federal government awarded almost $1 million in total to 17 Charlotte-area nonprofits to address violence in the community.

Crime declined in 2021, but juvenile violence remains a focus this year, CMPD chief says

For the county funding, proposals are now being accepted for programs that serve delinquent youth ages 6 to 17 who are under the supervision of Juvenile Court, lacking supervision, or youths who exhibit high-risk behaviors.

Grants will be awarded to local public agencies, 501(c)3 non-profits, and local housing authorities, the county said.

Interested applicants must attend one of two virtual pre-bid information sessions. The two-hour sessions will be held via WebEx at 10 a.m., Jan. 24, and 3 p.m., Feb. 2. Visit MeckNC.gov for more information.