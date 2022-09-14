Mecklenburg County offers financial support for small businesses

Mecklenburg County’s small business fund, Meck Lending, has funds available for financial support.

9 Investigates: New program makes housing more affordable for teachers, first responders

Meck Lending offers business loans and free assistance to help small business owners.

There is up to $75,000 available for small business owners.

Click here for more information.

VIDEO: North Carolina residents will have to pay state taxes on federal student loan forgiveness, DOR says