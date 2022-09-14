Mecklenburg County offers financial support for small businesses
Mecklenburg County’s small business fund, Meck Lending, has funds available for financial support.
Meck Lending offers business loans and free assistance to help small business owners.
There is up to $75,000 available for small business owners.
Click here for more information.
