Mecklenburg County sergeant arrested on charges related to domestic violence

A former sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for an assault on a female.

The sheriff’s office announced Monday that Sean Dunne was arrested for assault on a female, stemming from a domestic violence incident that happened early Sunday morning.

Dunne was fired by the sheriff’s office Monday morning.

ALSO READ: Meck County deputies no longer stopping drivers for minor traffic violations

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a domestic violence call at Dunne’s home around 1:23 a.m. No arrests were made at the house, but an arrest warrant was issued later for Dunne.

Dunne remains in custody and had a court appearance Monday morning.

Dunne started working with the sheriff’s office in 2012 and was promoted in 2022 to the rank of sergeant in 2021.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden released a statement on the arrest of Dunne.

“We hold our employees to high standards of conduct as we aim to be examples to our community,” said Gary McFadden. “It’s our expectation that all MCSO personnel conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects those high standards of conduct.”

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD announces changes more than 1 year after officers wrongfully detained CMS teacher)