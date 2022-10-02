Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office no longer enforcing minor traffic violations

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will no longer be pulling over drivers for non-moving violations.

Deputies said they will not be stopping drivers for things like inspection violations, driving with a revoked license, having window tinting that’s too dark or having a taillight out.

The sheriff’s office said this change is part of an effort to address racial inequality that, they said, is apparent in traffic stops.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with one resident who is applauding this decision. Robert Dawkins, with Action NC, said the previous policy was a heavy financial low for lower-income citizens.

ALSO READ: Mecklenburg County finishes up revaluation process

“A person that didn’t have the money this month to go and get their tags now has a harder barrier to go and get their tag because they either had to go get arrested paid their fine, pay the court cost and then eventually get it done,” Dawkins told Counts.

A lot of police reformers said they also support the change because they feel a lot of agencies use the current standard to unfairly target minority communities.

Dawkins said his organization has been pushing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to make this change for years. He said now that the sheriff’s office has made this move he hopes the police department will follow suit.

The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted last month, but on Monday they will hold a press conference to explain what this means for residents going forward.

(WATCH BELOW: Mecklenburg County finishes up revaluation process)















