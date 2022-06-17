Mecklenburg County sheriff says staffing shortage necessitates juvenile jail’s closure

Not renewing the contract for the Juvenile Detention Center with the state is the best option for staff, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said during a presentation to the board of commissioners Wednesday.

If the county closes its Juvenile Detention Center by Dec. 1, it will freeze 90 vacant jobs under a $2.1 billion proposed budget that will be voted on next week.

Due to a lack of officers, detention center staff have worked long hours, sometimes up to 20-hour shifts during the pandemic, McFadden said. The long hours took an emotional toll on staff, who were especially hard hit by two suicide attempts and a death in the adult detention center over the weekend of June 10, he said.

County Manager Dena Diorio said in her budget proposal closing the facility off Statesville Road in north Charlotte would help mitigate the staffing shortage within the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and reduce the cost to the county.

Existing staff at the juvenile facility will be consolidated with the uptown jail. This will help “improve staffing ratios” at a jail that’s been challenged by staff shortages, prompting safety concerns by the state.

McFadden argues it is the state’s responsibility to house and care for the juveniles of Mecklenburg County, not his office’s.

The 72-bed Juvenile Detention Center, once known as Jail North, began operations in 2020 to accommodate more juvenile offenders under North Carolina’s Raise The Age law. Under the law that went into effect in 2019, most 16- and 17-year-olds charged with crimes would not automatically be sent to adult court, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

The state chose Jail North to house juveniles because it had a “youthful offender” housing unit, a high school and a variety of vocational and mental health programs, officials said at the time.

However, housing the juveniles has since become a burden on the sheriff’s office and its staff, according to McFadden’s presentation.

The state didn’t think past Raise the Age, McFadden said. If it did, it would build a facility somewhere to house juveniles in detention.

He said juveniles who are moved from the Mecklenburg facility will go “wherever there is a bed,” including facilities in Cabarrus, Gaston and Wilmington. He said the state should have anticipated the need for more beds and should consider building a facility in Mecklenburg.

Despite the closure of the juvenile detention center, McFadden said the building will remain operational in case of emergency, and it will be inspected by the state twice a year.

Concerns over closure

In a letter dated May 24, NC Department of Public Safety Deputy Secretary William Lassiter urged Mecklenburg commissioners to reconsider the proposal.

Without the Mecklenburg facility, NCDPS would have difficulty finding space to house juveniles especially close to home, Lassiter said.

In his letter, Lassiter suggested alternatives to shutting down the Mecklenburg juvenile facility:

▪ Extend the contract until the end of the next fiscal year (June 30, 2023), when the state can increase capacity to allow more juveniles to be housed at the nearby Cabarrus campus.

▪ Transition the center’s operations from the Sheriff’s Office to another county entity, similar to Durham and Guilford counties.

▪ Allow the state to lease the facility and operate it as a state-run juvenile detention center.

McFadden says allowing the state to take over is not feasible. He says the state could not take over the lease because he claims they don’t have staff either. He says staff would have to show state workers how to operate the facility and conduct maintenance. Even then, the sheriff said, they would be short staffed and recruiting from the same pool of applicants.

The state says the county stands to lose up to $6 million if the facility closes. Mecklenburg County will lose $160 per day per in-county juvenile and will owe the state $135 per day to house these juveniles elsewhere, NCDPS said in an email to the Observer. That amounts to a loss of $295 per day for in-county youth. For out-of-county juveniles, Mecklenburg would lose $270 per day, the agency said.

However, the exact financial implications of the closure are unclear. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office contested the suggestion it would lose $6 million in revenue, saying the state’s numbers assume the Juvenile Detention Center is full.

The juvenile jail’s closure is part of a plan to cut expenses after the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services directed the sheriff to reduce its jail population, which would reduce revenue. Not including the $6 million associated with the Juvenile Detention Center, the cost of mandated inmate reduction will be $4.5 million annually after cuts, Diorio said.