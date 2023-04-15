Mecklenburg County sheriff searches for murder suspect mistakenly released from jail

A murder suspect was accidentally released from the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and authorities said he is dangerous and should be avoided.

Jaylan Noah Davis, 25 was processed out of Mecklenburg County Detention Center Central on Thursday “based upon a court order indication that the charges against him were dismissed in court that day,” the sheriff said.

However, the charges were not dismissed, and the court order appears to be a clerical error.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office notified the sheriff’s office on Friday.

Davis was charged with other violent felonies, as well.

“Our deputies and local law enforcement officials are working diligently to locate Mr. Davis and return him to custody. This is an unfortunate situation, but one we hope to rectify as quickly as possible,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden.

Davis is 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Davis was charged with murder in the killing of Arthur Mikulski, 42, along Skipwith Place in west Charlotte in November 2022.

