Mecklenburg County trainee fired after DWI arrest

A detention officer trainee with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was fired after he was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired this past weekend.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday that Jaden Major’s employment was terminated after he was arrested in Huntersville.

According to the MCSO, the Huntersville Police Department arrested Major for driving while impaired on Saturday. No details were given about the DWI arrest.

