Mecklenburg County woman brings home $150,000 scratch-off win

An Dan Nguyen, of Mint Hill, won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced.

Nguyen bought her Holiday Gold ticket from 1-Stop Food Store on North Tryon Street in Charlotte.

She arrived Monday at lottery headquarters to claim her prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $107,251.

The Holiday Gold game debuted in November with four $150,000 top prizes. Two $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

