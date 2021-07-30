Mecklenburg jail temporarily closes visitation after COVID-19 cases reported

The Mecklenburg County Jail shut down visitation Friday for at least 48 hours after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The jail’s roughly 1,470 inmates have been placed in respiratory isolation while contact tracing takes place, according to a Sheriff’s Office email.

A recently admitted inmate at the Juvenile Detention Center in north Charlotte also tested positive for COVID-19 during the screening process, the email said.

Wellpath, the contracted health care provider at the jail, notified the Sheriff’s Office of the two cases.

A statewide mandate requiring masking in jails expired Friday evening. However, the Sheriff’s Office has opted to continue requiring face coverings at the uptown detention center, spokesperson Janet Parker said Friday.

“As Mecklenburg County continues to see increases in COVID-19 cases in the community, we are not surprised that we are beginning to receive more reported cases of exposures inside our detention populations as well,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the email.

As of Tuesday, only 514 sheriff’s employees had received a COVID-19 vaccination, out of 1,381 total positions, Parker told the Observer in an email.

It’s unknown how many current inmates have been vaccinated.

Not all of those positions are filled, however. The jail alone had 107 vacant positions as of Thursday, she said.

Earlier in the week, the Sheriff’s Office told jail employees they would need to work two extra days a month because of a staff shortage, the Observer reported. Parker listed “illness” among several reasons for the staff shortage.