Mecklenburg municipal elections: Clark off to early lead in Huntersville mayoral race

After tonight, Huntersville will have a new mayor and at least four new faces on its board of commissioners.

With early votes in, Christy Clark holds 55% of the vote, ahead of challengers Dan Boone and Derek Partee. About 41,000 people voted before Election Day. Votes haven’t yet been reported from Election Day.

Current Mayor Melinda Bales, who is seeking northern Mecklenburg County’s seat in the N.C. House, is not running for reelection.

Clark represented District 98, which includes Cornelius, Davidson and western Huntersville, from 2019-2020 before losing her reelection bid to Republican Rep. John Bradford last year.

Boone retired in 2002 after more than 30 years with Kraft Foods and first elected to serve on the Huntersville Board of Commissioners in 2015.

Partee, a retired homicide detective and private investigator, began his first term on the board of commissioners in 2021.

In a crowded field of 17 candidates, all six seats on Huntersville’s board of commissioners are on the ballot. Current board members Lance Munger and Stacy Phillips are not seeking reelection.

Edwin Quarles, Jennifer Hunt, Nick Walsh, Alisia Bergsman, Amanda Dumas and LaToya Rivers are first through sixth, respectively, and would win seats if the current count holds. John O’Neill is in seventh, with 5.68% of the vote. That’s a few points below Rivers’ 8.96% of the vote.

Frank Gammon is in eigth, with 5.24% of the vote.

The race is officially nonpartisan, but in early October, the Citizens for North Carolina PAC, a Republican political group sent out a flyer in an attempt to warn Huntersville voters before the election about “dangerous Democrat activists” trying to “take over town hall.” The flyer, which targeted Clark, and commissioner candidates Bergsman, Hunt and Dumas, made claims about their stances on abortion, diversity and inclusion, and gender-affirming care for minors.

Cornelius

In the race for mayor of Cornelius, challenger Denis Bilodeau, a former member of the town’s board of commissioners, leads incumbent Woody Washam by 26 votes.

With five seats open on the Cornelius Board of Commissioners, Scott Higgins, Robert Carney, Todd Sansbury, Michael Osborne and Susan Johnson are currently in position to win seats. Colin Furcht and Thurman Ross are currently just short of securing a seat, with 9.63% and 9.11% of the vote, respectively.

Davidson

Davidson incumbent Mayor Rusty Knox, who is running unopposed, has 97% of the vote.

Incumbents Matthew Dellinger, Ryan Fay, Tracy Mattison Brandon and Autumn Rierson Michael, along with newcomer Steve Justus, are running for five available seats on Davidson’s board of commissioners.

Mayor Pro Tem Jane Campbell is not seeking reelection.

Matthews

Matthews incumbent Mayor John Higdon, who is running unopposed, has 92% of the vote.

With 12 candidates running for six seats available on the town’s board of commissioners, the following candidates are currently in position to win seats on the board: Renee Garner, with 10.65% of the vote, Gina Hoover, with 10.14%, Ken McCool, with 10.13%, Mark Tofano, with 9.88%, John Urban, with 9.32% and Leon Threatt with 8.8%.

Commissioner Larry Whitley is not seeking reelection.

Mint Hill

Mint Hill’s only candidate for mayor, incumbent Brad Simmons, currently has 94% of the vote.

Of the five candidates running for four seats on the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners, Twanna Henderson, Dale Dalton, Tony Long and Patrick Holton are currently in position to win seats.

Holton is in fourth, with 19.1% of the vote and Matthew Schwoebel is in fifth with 12.14%.

Pineville

Ed Samaha leads David Phillips in Pineville’s mayoral race, with early votes counted.

Current Mayor Jack Edwards declined to seek reelection, the Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly reported.

In the race for town council, Eric Fransen and Amelia Stinson-Wesley are currently ahead of Danielle Moore and Les Gladden for the two available seats.

Mooresville

With early votes in, Chris Carney leads Bobby Compton by more than 700 votes in the race for mayor of Mooresville.

Current Mayor Miles Atkins is not seeking reelection.

In the race for at-large commissioner, Eddie Karriker currently leads Frank Owens by 511 votes.

Thurman Houston leads Will Aven in the race for commissioner for Ward 2.

Incumbent Eddie Dingler, is running unopposed to represent Ward 1 on the board.

To view the full local election results for each town, visit ncsbe.gov.