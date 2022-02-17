Mecklenburg sets timeline to find interim replacement for commissioner Ella Scarborough

Mecklenburg County commissioners hope to have an interim replacement for at-large commissioner Ella Scarborough in place by March 22.

The board began the process Wednesday to pick a replacement for Scarborough, who is on extended medical leave. Commissioners set a timeline that would allow the replacement to be sworn in March 22.

Scarborough’s repeated absence from board meetings came to a head earlier this month, culminating with an emotional meeting last week. Her ability to engage in county business has been in question for months, and she has not attended board meetings — remotely or in person — for months as well.

The board voted 5-3 to appoint an interim replacement.

Scarborough’s legacy as a Black leader in Charlotte goes back decades. In 1987, she became the first Black woman elected to serve on the Charlotte City Council. She has also run for U.S. Senate and mayor, has served on the Board of County Commissioners since 2014 and was the top vote-getter in the 2020 election.

Applicants must be a registered Democrat, be registered to vote, be 21 or older and be a resident of Mecklenburg County.

Timeline to replace Scarborough

Commissioners approved the following timeline to replace her:

▪ February 17-25: The county will solicit applications during this period. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.

▪ March 2: The list of eligible applicants will be made public.

▪ March 8: At the Budget Public Policy meeting, the board will provide county staff with seven candidates to be interviewed. Their approval requires a majority vote.

▪ March 12: The full Board of County Commissioners will interview the seven candidates during a special meeting. After the interviews, the board will discuss them, and each commissioner will announce their top two candidates.

▪ March 15: The full board will vote to approve the replacement.

▪ March 22: The interim replacement is sworn in.