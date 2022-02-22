Mecklenburg sheriff’s deputy shot 5 times during traffic stop to make ‘full recovery’

A Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy was released from the hospital Monday after being shot five times during a traffic stop over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Dijon Whyms, 45, is expected to make a full recovery after he was shot twice in the lower body and three times in the upper body during a traffic stop on Salome Church Road on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Whyms was flagged down by a resident who needed assistance with his “unstable son,” 23-year-old Aidan Bryant, the sheriff’s office said. During the conversation, a car passed by and the resident said the driver was his son, according to the sheriff’s office.

Whyms tried conducting a traffic stop, but when he began approaching the vehicle, Bryant fired several shots, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy shot back, injuring Bryant, but the suspect ran away and was later found at Mallard Creek Urgent Care, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer applied a tourniquet to Whyms at the scene until Medic arrived and took him to a hospital. He underwent a successful surgery Sunday morning and his family was with him during his stay. The sheriff’s office escorted Whyms home Monday morning.

Whyms has worked for the sheriff’s office since 2002, the Observer previously reported.

Mecklenburg sheriff’s deputy shot during traffic stop, shoots back and hits driver

“It was very emotional, and words cannot express watching my deputy walk out of the hospital today after being there upon his arrival Saturday,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in the release. “We are grateful for all of the prayers, thoughts and consideration for Deputy Whyms and MCSO during this time.”

Bryant remains in CMPD custody recovering at a hospital.

Warrants for his arrest will be served for possession of a stolen firearm, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office. He also has an unrelated warrant in Scotland County for larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

“I’m confident that we will get justice,” McFadden said.