Mecklenburg sheriff’s deputy shot during traffic stop, shoots back and hits driver

A Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy was shot during a traffic stop on Saturday, Sheriff Garry McFadden said.

The deputy, Dijon Whyms, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff.

Whyms was shot after stopping a vehicle about 4:15 p.m. on Salome Church Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Salome Church Road is off North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the suspect, Aidan Cole Bryant, “fired multiple shots, striking Deputy Whyms,” according to the release. “Deputy Whyms returned fire, injuring the suspect.”

Whyms and Bryant were taken to a hospital, where Bryant was in custody Saturday night, the sheriff said.

Whyms is in stable condition, according to the sheriff.

The deputy has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2002, according to the release.

“Having been in this situation many times in my past career, it is more difficult to process as a leader,” McFadden said in a statement. “I am grateful for MEDIC, Charlotte Fire Department, CMPD, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Atrium Security and especially grateful for Officer Topper, who administered a tourniquet to Deputy Whyms.

“It gave me great comfort seeing my brothers uniting to support the sheriff’s office during this difficult time,” the sheriff said. “I have spoken to Deputy Whyms and his family and he is in good spirits.”

“Details surrounding the traffic stop are still developing,” according to the release.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are handling the investigation, the sheriff said.

This is a developing story.