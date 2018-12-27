Is MECOM Power and Construction Limited (HKG:1183) A Financially Sound Company?

The direct benefit for MECOM Power and Construction Limited (HKG:1183), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is 1183 will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. Zero-debt can alleviate some risk associated with the company meeting debt obligations, but this doesn’t automatically mean 1183 has outstanding financial strength. I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Does 1183’s growth rate justify its decision for financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. Either 1183 does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. 1183’s revenue growth over the past year is an impressively high double-digit 57%. So, it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

Does 1183’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Since MECOM Power and Construction doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. Looking at 1183’s MO$268m in current liabilities, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of MO$686m, with a current ratio of 2.56x. Generally, for Construction companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for 1183 to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. Since there is also no concerns around 1183’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Going forward, its financial position may change. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 1183 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research MECOM Power and Construction to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

