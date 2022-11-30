Mecum Kissimmee Features a Stunning 300SL Gullwing and Roadster

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Which body style of the iconic 300SL would you choose?

Mercedes is the pinnacle of German luxury and racing as the brand was a dominating force on the early European racing circuit. These particular cars are the perfect personification of that insane performance pedigree. The choice between them would be hard, could you choose between a roadster or Gullwing 300SL?

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

Any time a Gullwing is up for sale people get worked up. That’s understandable considering it’s one of the most graceful, majestic cars ever made. Even if you’re not a fan of Mercedes-Benz, you likely have admired these from a distance. This is 1 of 1,400 Gullwings produced and recieved a comprehensive bare metal restoration completed by Rudi & Company's Coachwerks. See it here.

1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster

This 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL roadster is a long-forgotten legend before the days of modern V8 boasting German supercars. This is exceptionally apparent from the worn white leather seats and door panels, which have decades of cracking and tearing. While this may be a bit of a turn-off for average car buyers, this vehicle is an extraordinary exception to that rule, as every piece of wear and tear on this car shows a new section of automotive history. Thankfully, the seats seem to be the only part of the car that has deteriorated over time. The exterior has been incredibly well-kept, and the rest of the interior still rocks the original build quality. This is 1 of only 324 300SL Roadsters produced for 1958 and you can see it here.

