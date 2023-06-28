Mecum’s Kissimmee, Florida, Summer Special 2023 Auction to Feature 1,500 Vehicles

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

By Mecum Auctions

Inspired by the continuous success of The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction®, held by Mecum Auctions each January at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, the company will once again return to the familiar venue for a Summer Special auction this July 6-9 with an estimated 1,500 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more to be offered and a live broadcast of the event to be shown on MotorTrendTV and MotorTrend+.

This year’s January Kissimmee auction achieved a world-record $234 million in sales and a world record of more than 4,000 lots that crossed the auction block. The annual event also became the first-ever collector car auction to eclipse the $200 million mark in sales in consecutive years, demonstrating an undeniable pattern of success for the Florida auction location and spurring on the continued staging of the summer auction edition, now in its fourth year.

Among the featured lots currently consigned for this year’s Summer Special auction is a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible (Lot S100) with a red exterior, white convertible top and a two-tone red and silver interior, which is powered by a 283/245 HP V-8 engine with an automatic transmission. A 1975 BMW 2002 (Lot F35) with an M10 2.0L engine and a 5-speed manual transmission is another featured lot headed for the Kissimmee auction block, and it boasts a selection of racing equipment like a roll bar, strut brace and MOMO race seats, along with employment of the race-specific backseat delete option.

Other auction highlights include a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T (Lot F114) with a matching-numbers 440 CI V-8 engine and a 727 automatic transmission. It’s been refinished in factory color Hemi Orange (Code EV2) and features a mostly original black interior. A 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible (Lot F114.1) with an updated 4.6L V-8 engine, an automatic transmission with overdrive and a coilover front suspension with shock tower delete is also consigned for Kissimmee.

The Mitchell Estate Collection encompasses more than 100 years of automotive history among its more than 30 lots, all of which will be offered at no reserve. The collection comprises mostly prewar roadsters from the Ford plant but also includes a pair of 1957 Ford Thunderbird E-Code Convertibles (Lots S14 and S14.1) and an overall wide range of vintages spanning more than a century, from a 1909 Buick Runabout (Lot S20) to a 2020 Tesla Model S (Lot S16.1) with just 421 miles.

Those interested in consigning a vehicle for auction at Mecum’s Kissimmee Summer Special 2023 may find complete details about the consignment process and pricing at Mecum.com and are encouraged to submit a Request for Position form now to take advantage of pre-auction marketing opportunities.

Mecum has reinvented its bidder registration process, making it easier than ever for collector car enthusiasts to bid on their dream car, both from home and at the auction. Options for in-person, telephone and internet bidding start at $100, and standard, in-person bidding includes admission for two persons to all auction days.

For more information on Mecum’s Kissimmee Summer Special 2023 and all other Mecum auctions, visit Mecum.com. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles to be offered. For schedule information, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum events, visit Mecum.com, or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.

Schedule:

Mecum’s Kissimmee Summer Special 2023

Osceola Heritage Park

1875 Silver Spur Lane

Kissimmee, FL 34744

July 6-9, 2023

Bidder Registration: Options for in-person, telephone and internet bidding start at $100, and standard, in-person bidding includes admission for two persons to all auction days.

Admission: $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online after July 5—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission

Preview: Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

Auction: Vehicles begin daily at 10 a.m.

Television on MotorTrendTV: Friday, July 7 from noon to 6 p.m. (Live) on MotorTrendTV and MotorTrend+ and Saturday, July 8 from noon to 6 p.m. (Live) on MotorTrendTV and MotorTrend+ (All Times EDT)

